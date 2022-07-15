Invisible Workers: Malayalam Film Industry Still Shuns Female Make-Up Artists

In 2014, Maneeshya Shivapriya was a Film Employees Association of Kerala (FEFKA) accredited make-up artist. The 37-year-old, who has been working as a make-up artist in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films for over a decade, however, was given a hair stylist card in 2022, making it almost impossible for her to follow her passion – crafting skin tones to give the most natural look that suits each screen character that she has to mould.

FEFKA affiliated All Kerala Cine Make-Up Artist and Hair Stylists Union, however, called the sudden designation change that altered Shivapriya’s professional profile, a “mistake."

Several women in Kerala who are trained make-up artists are given hair-stylist cards, in what seems to be a case of gender discrimination within FEFKA’s union. FEFKA is one of the most powerful film technicians’ associations in the Malayalam film industry that has members, including top filmmakers, in the industry.