Tipu vs Savarkar: How a Debate Sparked by BJP Mars Peace in Poll-Bound Karnataka

According to Abdul Karim, president of Tipu Sultan Samyukta Ranga – an organisation which falls on the other side of the debate – the decision to name the circle after Tipu was taken in a municipal council meeting held in 2010. Karim said that the council's unanimous decision was then sent for approval to the state government which kept it in abeyance. "However, unofficially, it began to be called the ‘Tipu Sultan circle’," Karim said.

Twelve years later, the Bajrang Dal submitted a letter to the BJP asking one of its leaders and the council chairman Suresh Ambigar to name the circle after Savarkar, Karim alleged. Following the footsteps of the Dal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Sene too raised the same demand and later sought to forcefully dismantle the structure. "I have nothing against Savarkar, but there are a lot of properties which can be renamed. Why rename this (Tipu circle) after him?" Karim rued.

While no direct link has been established, by the police, between the Yadgiri incident and the statements made by senior BJP leaders, the saffron party raising the Savarkar vs Tipu debate seems to have caused a division within the BJP.