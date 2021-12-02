Don't See Congress Winning 300 Seats in 2024: Sr Party Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Azad's comments came on a day when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said there was "no UPA now".
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday, 1 December, said he does not see the Congress party winning 300 seats in the 2024 General Elections.
The former J&K Chief Minister was speaking on reversing the government's decision on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during a rally in the Poonch district of the state.
"(Article 370) is in court. I will not talk about what is not in our hands just to please people. I can't promise you the stars and the moon. If anyone can do anything, apart from the court, it is the current government, which itself was responsible for the move. We are 300 MPs short. I can't even say that in 2024 if Congress wins 300 MPs, we can do something. God willing, we will win, but right now, I don't see that happening. So I will not make any false promises," Azad said, as per NDTV.
Reacting to the same, the Congress party said his comments were made in a particular context and should not be taken beyond that.
Azad's comments came on a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said there was "no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) now" after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
