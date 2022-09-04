ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M)'s KK Shailaja Declines Ramon Magsaysay Award After Party Decision: Report

Shailaja was shortlisted by the award foundation for her management of the Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks in Kerala.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
CPI(M)'s KK Shailaja Declines Ramon Magsaysay Award After Party Decision: Report
i

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former health minister of Kerala KK Shailaja declined the Ramon Magsaysay Award for 2022 after discussions with the party, reported The New Indian Express on Sunday, 4 September.

As per the report, Shailaja was shortlisted by the award foundation for her management of the Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks in Kerala. As the state won international accolades for its handling of the crises, the former health minister's work was prominently highlighted by national and international media.

Quoting highly placed sources, TNIE reported that the foundation first verified with Shailaja during an online interaction and later intimated her of the award towards the end of July. Following this, Shailaja, being a central committee member of the CPI(M), consulted the party leadership about the same. The leadership, however, decided against her accepting the award.
Also Read

KK Shailaja May Call It ‘Party Policy’ but Is Patriarchy at Play?

KK Shailaja May Call It ‘Party Policy’ but Is Patriarchy at Play?
ADVERTISEMENT

Among the reasons offered by the party was that Shailaja was "merely doing her duty entrusted to her by the party." Additionally, the state's efforts in fighting the Nipah outbreak and the COVID pandemic were part of a collective movement, and therefore, she should not accept the award in her individual capacity, the party said.

The report further mentioned that the party decided against her receiving the award as it was in the name of Magsaysay, who was known for putting down Communist guerillas.

Also Read

Who Is Veena George — The Ex-Journo Replacing KK Shailaja?

Who Is Veena George — The Ex-Journo Replacing KK Shailaja?

(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

Topics:  Kerala Government   CPI-M   KK Shailaja 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×