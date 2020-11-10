Twitter Celebrates as KK Shailaja Graces The Cover of Vogue India

KK Shailaja's efforts have been recognised globally. In September, UK's Prospect magazine released a list of "The world’s top 50 thinkers 2020" which placed Kerala health minister KK Shailaja at the top. Shailaja was followed by New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and architect Marina Tabassum.

In June, the United Nations had invited her to an event where she was the only speaker from India. The event was meant to honour people who have risked their lives to deliver essential services amid the pandemic. At the virtual event, KK Shailaja presented the Kerala model.