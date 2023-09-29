Explained: The Cauvery Water Dispute Between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu 

The geographical origin of the Cauvery river in Karnataka forms a critical aspect of the dispute, as it enables Karnataka to regulate the water flow into Tamil Nadu.

At its core, the disagreement revolves around the allocation of water from the river, encompassing distribution during regular years, sharing during drought years, and the construction of reservoirs and dams along its course.

Both states are vying for a larger share of the river's water as a resource to sustain their growing populations and agricultural needs, thus igniting this ongoing struggle.