Explained: The Cauvery Water Dispute Between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu 

The long-standing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has once again surged in intensity.
Recent events, including a Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday, 26 September, and a statewide Karnataka Bandh on Friday, 29 September, were triggered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directive to Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days in September.
This directive has rekindled a deeply rooted tussle that has historically evoked passionate responses from both states.
The Dispute
The geographical origin of the Cauvery river in Karnataka forms a critical aspect of the dispute, as it enables Karnataka to regulate the water flow into Tamil Nadu.
At its core, the disagreement revolves around the allocation of water from the river, encompassing distribution during regular years, sharing during drought years, and the construction of reservoirs and dams along its course.
Both states are vying for a larger share of the river's water as a resource to sustain their growing populations and agricultural needs, thus igniting this ongoing struggle.
Emotive Issue
The Cauvery River holds immense significance as a vital water source for millions of people in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, serving essential purposes such as drinking and irrigation.
A deficit in water supply could wreak havoc on people's lives, particularly affecting the livelihoods of farmers. Consequently, the dispute has seen widespread protests and occasional incidents of violence in both states.
2018 Supreme Court Verdict
In 2018, the conflict appeared to approach resolution when the Supreme Court set water allocation limits for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, deviating from the 2007 rules stipulated by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT).
Karnataka was directed to allow 177.25 thousand million cubic feet of Cauvery water to flow into Tamil Nadu annually, altering the previously agreed-upon allocation.
Despite this attempt to provide clarity, the decision did not fully appease either party, triggering further protests and clashes.
Recent Protests
The recent escalations in protests can be attributed to abnormal monsoon patterns in Karnataka, resulting in reduced rainfall in the Cauvery river region.
This circumstance made it challenging for Karnataka to meet the water allocation mandated by the Supreme Court on September 18, 2023, instructing the release of 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Consequently, protests, bandhs, and political clashes ensued, adding a political dimension to the issue.
Political Impact
Presently, the ruling Congress party in Karnataka and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, with the Congress as a junior partner, are crucial constituents of the newly formed INDIA bloc.
Any discontent with the water-sharing arrangement could potentially undermine these political entities.
Concurrently, the BJP in Karnataka and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu see this as an opportunity to regain political ground, further entangling the already complex water dispute in a web of a political slugfest.
