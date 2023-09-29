Karnataka Bandh: Bengaluru Police Detain 50 Protesters, Section 144 Imposed

The Bengaluru Police detained at least 50 members of pro-Kannada groups who were protesting over the Cauvery water dispute amid the Karnataka bandh on Friday, 29 September, as per reports.

The 12-hour statewide bandh, backed by nearly 2,000 organisations and pro-Kannada outfits, has disrupted normal life in most parts of the state. It was called by Kannada Okkuta – an umbrella organisation representing the outfits – in protest against the Karnataka government releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.