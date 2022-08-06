BJP Youth Leader Murder: Locals Killed Praveen, Confirms Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday indicated that those involved in the recent murder of BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada district were locals, and efforts are on to nab them.

Police had earlier suspected Kerala links to the murder, and had sent teams to the neighbouring state and were in contact with the police there as part of the investigation, citing that the place where the murder took place was close to the border.

"According to information, those involved in Bellare's Praveen murder are locals from Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) district limits," Jnanendra told the media.