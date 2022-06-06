‘Should Have Taken Action 10 Days Ago’: Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP Suspending Nupur

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Responding to a query on the alleged gangrape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad, Owaisi said it is a heinous crime and that "the law will take its own course.".

The BJP in Telangana has earlier referred to media reports on the alleged involvement of kin of politically influential persons belonging to the AIMIM vis-à-vis the sensational case.