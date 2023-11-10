Celebrating Festival of Lights! Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamp

Marking the festival of lights- Diwali, Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp to commemorate the upcoming festival.

The stamp, designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen, showcases the festival’s essence with a design inspired by the traditional toranas, decorative garlands typically adorned with marigold flowers and mango-tree leaves during Diwali celebrations. The stamp’s four corners feature small clay oil lamps, known as diyas, an integral part of the festival’s rituals.

The stamp was released in a special booklet of six, costing CA$ 5.52 or approximately ₹340.

This is the fifth year that Canada Post has marked Diwali by issuing a special stamp for the festival. The first time was in 2017.