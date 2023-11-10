Celebrating Festival of Lights! Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamp

Marking the festival of lights- Diwali, Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp to commemorate the upcoming festival.
The stamp, designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen, showcases the festival’s essence with a design inspired by the traditional toranas, decorative garlands typically adorned with marigold flowers and mango-tree leaves during Diwali celebrations. The stamp’s four corners feature small clay oil lamps, known as diyas, an integral part of the festival’s rituals.
The stamp was released in a special booklet of six, costing CA$ 5.52 or approximately ₹340.
This is the fifth year that Canada Post has marked Diwali by issuing a special stamp for the festival. The first time was in 2017.
This stamp adds to Canada Post’s series of Diwali stamps, previously issued in 2017, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Canada Post stamp in 2017
(Twitter screengrab)
Canada Post stamp in 2020
(Twitter screengrab)
Canada Post stamp in 2021
(Twitter screengrab)
