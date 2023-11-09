British PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy Host Diwali Celebration at Downing Street

“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis,” Sunak had said.

The event also marked a year since Sunak took office and became UK's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage. “Diwali brings back amazing memories of becoming Prime Minister this time last year,” said Sunak.