British PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy Host Diwali Celebration at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community at Downing Street and celebrated on Thursday, 9 November, ahead of the festival of Diwali.
"Tonight Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of #Diwali - a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness," the UK PM's office's said on 'X'.
Images shared by 10 Downing Street showed Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy lighting diyas while being surrounded by a large number of guests.
"Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world," the post said.
The couple was also photographed with guests, many of whom were dressed in the traditional saree.
A practising Hindu with roots in Punjab, Rishi Sunak has said that he is a a regular at the temple in Southampton, where he was born. Moreover, during his recent visit to India for the G20 Summit, Sunak and Murthy offered prayers at the popular Akshardham Temple.
“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis,” Sunak had said.
The event also marked a year since Sunak took office and became UK's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage. “Diwali brings back amazing memories of becoming Prime Minister this time last year,” said Sunak.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)