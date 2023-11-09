Diwali 2023: 7 Sugar Replacement In Sweets For Diabetics

Diwali, the festival of lights and sweets, is a time for celebration, family gatherings, and indulging in delicious treats. However, for individuals with diabetes, navigating the sugary delights can be a challenging task. We will explore seven creative ways to replace sugar in Diwali sweets, making it easier for diabetics to savor the festival without compromising their health.
Diwali is a time for sharing joy and sweet moments with loved ones. For diabetics, it is possible to partake in the festivities without sacrificing their health. By practicing mindful eating and exploring these seven alternatives to sugar, individuals with diabetes can relish the flavors of Diwali while keeping their blood sugar levels in check. These methods offer a healthier approach to enjoying the festival without compromising on the tradition of sharing delectable sweets.
However, one can always switch to mindful eating as well. Instead of replacing sugar entirely, one can practice moderation and mindful consumption of sweets during Diwali. This approach allows diabetics to enjoy traditional treats in smaller portions, keeping a check on their calorie intake. It's important to be mindful of portion sizes and keep a close eye on your calorie intake. This approach allows us to enjoy festive delicacies while managing our health effectively. Hope these alternatives help everyone to enjoy their favorite festival without any worries.
What Is Good Replacement For Sugar?
Jaggery- A popular natural sweetener in India, jaggery is a healthier alternative to refined sugar. It is made from sugarcane juice or palm sap and retains many essential nutrients. Diabetics can replace sugar with jaggery in their Diwali sweets for a more balanced and glycemic-friendly treat.
Maple syrup- Maple syrup is a natural sweetener that is made from the sap of maple trees. It is a good source of minerals, such as manganese and zinc. It has a lower GI than sugar and is also a good source of antioxidants.
Dry Fruits- Incorporating dry fruits such as dates, figs, and apricots into your sweets can enhance both flavor and nutrition. These natural sweeteners add a subtle sweetness while providing dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent sugar substitute for diabetics.
Honey- Another natural sweetener that can replace sugar in Diwali sweets is honey. It not only offers a unique flavor but also has several health benefits. Diabetics can use honey in moderation to sweeten their desserts, keeping a close watch on their overall carbohydrate intake.
Stevia- Stevia is a plant-based sweetener with zero calories and a low glycemic index, making it a suitable option for diabetics. It is available in various forms, including liquid drops and powdered stevia, which can be used to sweeten your Diwali recipes without affecting blood sugar levels.
Artificial Sweeteners- For those who prefer a sugar substitute with zero calories, artificial sweeteners like aspartame, saccharin, or sucralose can be used sparingly. These sweeteners can help maintain the sweetness in your Diwali sweets while avoiding a spike in blood sugar.
Fruits are a natural way to add sweetness to your desserts. Fruits are also a good source of fiber, which can help to slow down the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream. Some fruits that can be used to sweeten desserts include:
Bananas: Bananas are a good source of potassium, which is important for blood sugar control.
Apples: Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamin C.
Berries: Berries are a good source of antioxidants and fiber.
Mangoes: Mangoes are a good source of vitamin A and fiber.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)