Bhagwant Mann Meets Punjab Guv, to Take Oath on 16 March

The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, 12 March, said that he will take oath at 12:30 pm on 16 March, at Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.

Mann met Punjab Governor or Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh earlier today, and staked claim to form the government.

Mann on Thursday won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes as AAP scored its maiden victory in the state. The party has won 92 out of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.