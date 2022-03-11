Punjab: AAP's Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath at Bhagat Singh's Ancestral Village

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, 11 March, announced that he will take oath as the chief minister of the state at Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

Mann said he will announce the date for oath-taking after his meeting with party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Friday.

"I am going to meet party convener Arvind Kejriwal, will give you date by today evening. Will meet the Governor tomorrow, followed by oath-taking in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mann won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes as AAP scored its maiden victory in the state. The party has won 92 out of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.