ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hetmyer Rescues Rajasthan Against Gujarat

Batting first after losing the toss, Gujarat scored 177 runs. Rajasthan chased the total down in the last over.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rajasthan picked up their fourth victory of the season, courtesy of a three-wicket win in what was a humdinger against Gujarat, in match 23 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Batting first after losing the toss, Gujarat scored 177 runs. In response, Rajasthan chased the total down in the last over. Hetmyer was the star with a 56-run knock.

For Gujarat, Shubman Gill provided a good start with a 45-run knock, before it was time for David Miller and Abhinav Manohar to call the shots. The pair scored 23 runs in only 43 deliveries, taking Gujarat to a competitive total.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note After Son Arjun’s Debut

IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note After Son Arjun’s Debut
ADVERTISEMENT
Rajasthan conceded 52 runs in the last four overs. They had to bowl out all five bowlers, simply because they didn’t field a sixth bowler, which is rare in the impact player era.

On the other hand, Gujarat didn’t field Josh Little, and instead, skipper Hardik Pandya bowled with the new ball. He did a phenomenal job, conceding just 24 runs and also getting the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

At one stage, Rajasthan were reeling at 55/4 and it seemed that the match was already lost, until Sanju Samson turned the tables. The captain scored a 32-ball 60, while later on, it was Hetmyer’s turn to don the finisher’s cape, as he scored 56 runs in only 26 deliveries.

This podcast was brought to you in association with Lloyd and Domino's.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Rajasthan Royals   Podcast   Gujarat Titans 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×