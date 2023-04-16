IPL 2023: Miller, Manohar’s Late Flourish Catapults GT to 177/7 Against RR
IPL 2023: 52 runs in the last four overs helped Gujarat Titans post a competitive total of 177/7.
In a contest between the two finalists of last season’s Indian Premier League (IPL), being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans put on a praiseworthy batting display. After being asked to bat first by Rajasthan Royals, Hardik Pandya’s team scored 177/7.
The Titans did not have the start fans usually associate them with, as the batter who had the responsibility of taking the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay, Wriddhiman Saha could last only three deliveries before losing his wicket to Trent Boult.
The next three overs saw Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan keeping the scoreboard ticking for Gujarat, albeit at a pace that didn’t quite bother the Royals.
The latter looked in good touch for his 19-ball 20, but an excellent fielding effort by Jos Buttler meant that the youngster could not convert into another half-century.
With the scoring rate not being up to the mark, Gill and his captain, Hardik Pandya decided to change a thing or two, in terms of the side’s batting approach. The pair went after the spinners and lodged some humongous hits, courtesy of which Gujarat scored 56 runs between the sixth and the tenth over.
Having scored 88/2 at the halfway stage, the defending champions looked set for a score of around 190, but Pandya’s departure in the 11th over, off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling, resulted in yet another dip in the scoring rate.
Titans Change Gears In Last Four Overs
David Miller took his time to get settled, with the Titans not hitting a boundary for 28 deliveries – ultimately allowing the Royals to dominate the innings’ second phase. Gill, too, struggled to get a move on after what was a fiery start, and had to depart in the 16th over when he lost his wicket to Sandeep Sharma.
Gujarat’s score read only 125/4 after 16 overs, but with only four overs to spare, Miller finally decided not to spare any bowler. At the other end, he found a commendable companion in Abhinav Manohar, who played a crucial cameo of 27 runs from only 13 deliveries.
Miller, on the other hand, scored 46 runs in 30 deliveries, before becoming Sandeep Sharma’s second victim of the day, as the latter recorded impressive figures of 4-0-25-2.
