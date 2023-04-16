IPL 2023: Miller, Manohar’s Late Flourish Catapults GT to 177/7 Against RR

In a contest between the two finalists of last season’s Indian Premier League (IPL), being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans put on a praiseworthy batting display. After being asked to bat first by Rajasthan Royals, Hardik Pandya’s team scored 177/7.

The Titans did not have the start fans usually associate them with, as the batter who had the responsibility of taking the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay, Wriddhiman Saha could last only three deliveries before losing his wicket to Trent Boult.