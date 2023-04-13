IPL 2023: RR Leader Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate Against CSK

Jos Buttler (52 off 36) and the spinners starred as Rajasthan survived a late onslaught from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to edge CSK in an exhilarating contest.

Buttler was ably supported by Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26), R Ashwin (30 off 22) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18) as RR posted a competitive 175/8.

The RR spinners then got into the act, choked the CSK batters, picked up regular wickets in the middle overs before Sandeep Sharma held his nerve to defend 21 off the last over against the rampaging Dhoni and Jadeja.