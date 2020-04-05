Quo Vadai! Taste The Story of The Ancient, Crispy Vadai!

If I must tell you the story of the Vadai, I must begin in ancient India. And then go backwards from there!

The year is 728 AD. That's 1,300 years ago. At the edge of what is today the city of Visakhapatnam, on top of a bald hill, a Buddhist monk sits facing the ocean.

That was about the time the Mahabalipuram temple was being built, in a distant shore near Madras – but that's another story.

The monk is reading the Susiddhikara Sutra. It is an extremely dense Buddhist scripture, full of esoteric mantras and practices. He reads with perfect posture and unwavering concentration, until he comes to Chapter 12.

The entire chapter is dedicated to the different types of food that is to be offered to the Gods.