Idli May Not Be South Indian? Aiyo! Here’s its Origin Story
Idlis are amazing! But are they Indian? Listen to the podcast to know more!
(This podcast was first published on 30 September 2019. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives in light of a social media debate over idlis.)
Today, I'd like to take you on an IDLI-CIOUS journey, where we discover the origins of the humble idli, the right way of making it, and of course, some out of the ordinary recipes.
Spoiler alert, there's a possibility that idlis may not be South Indian. In fact, they may not have even originated in India.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.