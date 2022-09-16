Podcast: Pratik Gandhi on Having 'Equal Passion' for Engineering & Acting

In his third studio album 'Dark Sky Paradise', American artist Big Sean raps the following lines: I guess it took 10 years for me to be an overnight success.

Our guest this week is a living example of this thought. Pratik Gandhi made his film debut in 2006 with Yours Emotionally. But he got widespread recognition only after he played the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in SonyLIV's Scam 1992.