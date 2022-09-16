ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Pratik Gandhi on Having 'Equal Passion' for Engineering & Acting

The 'Scam 1992' star gets candid about how he met his wife and how he landed the role of Harshad Mehta.

Swati Chopra
Published
Podcast
2 min read
"I kept doing multiple jobs. I did water tank cleaning. I used to install mobile towers..."
Pratik Gandhi, Actor

In his third studio album 'Dark Sky Paradise', American artist Big Sean raps the following lines: I guess it took 10 years for me to be an overnight success.

Our guest this week is a living example of this thought. Pratik Gandhi made his film debut in 2006 with Yours Emotionally. But he got widespread recognition only after he played the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in SonyLIV's Scam 1992.

Poster of the SonyLIV original 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'

(Photo: IMDb)

Also, the 2016 film starring Gandhi, Wrong Side Raju, won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

He sat down with Swati Chopra to talk about his journey, his relationship with his family, and the struggles of living in Mumbai. Tune into this conversation in this week's episode of News and Views.

News and Views is The Quint’s podcast series where we introduce you to some of the greatest minds across different fields through in-depth interviews. You can listen to more episodes of News and Views and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

