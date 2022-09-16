Podcast: Pratik Gandhi on Having 'Equal Passion' for Engineering & Acting
The 'Scam 1992' star gets candid about how he met his wife and how he landed the role of Harshad Mehta.
"I kept doing multiple jobs. I did water tank cleaning. I used to install mobile towers..."Pratik Gandhi, Actor
In his third studio album 'Dark Sky Paradise', American artist Big Sean raps the following lines: I guess it took 10 years for me to be an overnight success.
Our guest this week is a living example of this thought. Pratik Gandhi made his film debut in 2006 with Yours Emotionally. But he got widespread recognition only after he played the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in SonyLIV's Scam 1992.
Also, the 2016 film starring Gandhi, Wrong Side Raju, won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.
He sat down with Swati Chopra to talk about his journey, his relationship with his family, and the struggles of living in Mumbai. Tune into this conversation in this week's episode of News and Views.
