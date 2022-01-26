'In The Past Two Years, I Have Been Judged All The Time': Pratik Gandhi
Pratik Gandhi tells us how his life changed post Scam 1992 and what his daughter has to say about it.
Pratik Gandhi is all set to star in director Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming web show, The Great Indian Murder. The actor has a number of other projects lined up too.
Speaking about the opportunities that are coming to him following the huge success of Scam 1992 Pratik told The Quint, "I am very busy and enjoying this phase also. At the moment, I am exploring different formats - short films, feature films, digital films, theatre and web and audio series. I am learning a lot dabbling in these formats".
Pratik also touched upon how life has changed for him after Scam 1992.
"My life has changed a lot after 'Scam'. In fact, I keep saying there are two phases of my life - pre and post 'Scam'. The 'post Scam' phase is absolutely different. I am living a life of dreams now. I also have a huge support system. For instance, my brother is a graphic designer. He helps me with photoshoots and handles my social media. My daughter has also grown more curious. She has a number of interesting questions for me. As for my wife, she is also an actor and we are currently living our joint dream".Pratik Gandhi, Actor
Pratik added that there are certain disadvantages also to attaining fame. "There's something I wish could change, but we can't do anything about it. I feel that you are being judged every minute. Every single person is judging you, without any rhyme or reason. And, at times, that creates a lot of pressure. Slowly, you learn to live with it because you can't do anything about it." Pratik said.
As for the characters in Dhulia's show, Pratik said his and Richa Chadha's characters aren't part of the book Six Suspects, from which the series takes inspiration.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.