How to Manage High Blood Pressure to Protect Your Heart: Expert Advice in Photos

Heart disease causes more deaths globally every year than any other disease. 29 September is observed as World Heart Day to spread awareness about the prevention, management, and contributing factors of this Non-Communicable Disease (NCD).
For instance, hypertension, if left uncontrolled, can have significant implications for cardiovascular well-being, resulting in the development of cardiovascular diseases, myocardial infarctions, and cerebrovascular accidents.
Hence, it is imperative to comprehend the strategies for effectively managing hypertension in order to uphold cardiovascular well-being.
(Dr Abhishek Gupta is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Cardiology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.)