ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

How to Manage High Blood Pressure to Protect Your Heart: Expert Advice in Photos

World Heart Day 2023: Upholding cardiovascular health is closely linked with effectively managing hypertension.

Dr Abhishek Gupta
Published
Photos
2 min read
How to Manage High Blood Pressure to Protect Your Heart: Expert Advice in Photos
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Heart disease causes more deaths globally every year than any other disease. 29 September is observed as World Heart Day to spread awareness about the prevention, management, and contributing factors of this Non-Communicable Disease (NCD).

For instance, hypertension, if left uncontrolled, can have significant implications for cardiovascular well-being, resulting in the development of cardiovascular diseases, myocardial infarctions, and cerebrovascular accidents.

Hence, it is imperative to comprehend the strategies for effectively managing hypertension in order to uphold cardiovascular well-being.

(Dr Abhishek Gupta is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Cardiology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.)

Also Read

Why Women Are Less Likely to Have a Heart Attack, But More Likely to Die of It

Why Women Are Less Likely to Have a Heart Attack, But More Likely to Die of It

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×