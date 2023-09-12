ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: This Mumbai Couple Is Using Art to Spread Awareness About Diabetes

Dr Rajiv Kovil and Dr Ami Shah are simplifying diabetes and non-communicable diseases with the help of artists.

Anoushka Rajesh
Published
Photos
2 min read
Diabetologist Dr Rajiv Kovil and his wife Dr Ami Shah started Rang De Neela in 2022 as a way to bring artists and doctors together to spread awareness about diabetes and related Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) within the community.

This is the story of how they use art as a medium for their mission to simplify and demystify intimidating illnesses for patients across India.

