Why People Over 25 Should Test For Heart Diseases: A Cardiologist's PSA

Earlier this year, a report by the World Heart Federation showed that deaths from cardiovascular diseases have increased by 60 percent globally over the last 30 years.

The numbers went from 12.1 million in the year 1990 to 20.5 million in the year 2021. In India, as of 2017, nearly 27 percent of all deaths that happen are due to cardiovascular diseases.

The concerning factor with these increasing cases is that more and more youngsters are now suffering from cardiac diseases too.