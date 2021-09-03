Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's Funeral, Shehnaaz Gill Visits His House

Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, reportedly due to a heart attack. His tragic and untimely death has left friends, colleagues and fans shocked. Condolences have been pouring for the actor's family from the film and television industries.

Sidharth's funeral will take place on Friday, 3 September. The actor will be cremated in Oshiwara. The funeral was reportedly supposed to take place at the Brahma Kumaris, but because of permission issues, it will now be held in Oshiwara. Ahead of the funeral, Sidharth's friends Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta paid a visit to his family. Sidharth's partner Shehnaaz Gill also paid her last respects.