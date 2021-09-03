Sidharth Shukla's Autopsy Completed, No Injuries Found: Report
A team of three doctors was formed to carry out Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem.
Actor Sidharth Shukla's autopsy was completed Thursday night and no injuries have been found, sources told NDTV on Friday. The sources added that a viscera analysis will establish the cause of his death. Sidharth passed away on Thursday reportedly after a heart attack. He was 40.
The NDTV report also states that a team of three doctors was formed to carry out the post-mortem. Sources told the publication that "no external or internal injuries were found".
The viscera samples have been sent for a chemical analysis. "A histopathology will be done and only after that the cause of death will be clear," said the sources.
On Thursday, Sidharth's family issued a statement urging people not to spread rumours about his death. The family informed the Mumbai Police that the Balika Vadhu actor wasn’t under any mental pressure and there was no ‘foul play’ involved.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.