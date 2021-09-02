ADVERTISEMENT
Devoleena Bhattacharjee at Sidharth Shukla's residence.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Asim Riaz & Others Visit Sidharth Shukla’s Family

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Jay Bhanushali also visited Sidharth Shukla's resident after his demise.

After actor Sidharth Shukla's demise on Thursday, several celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Jay Bhanushali, and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Asim Riaz, and Arti Singh visited Cooper Hospital and Shukla's residents to pay their respects to the family.

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday, 2 September, as per reports. Representatives from the hospital said that he was 'declared dead' on arrival. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

