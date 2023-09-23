Will Priyanka Chopra Be a No-Show at Parineeti's Wedding? Hints Instagram Story

Amidst the buzz surrounding actor Parineeti Chopra's impending nuptials to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, her cousin, Priyanka Chopra, has dropped a hint that has everyone talking.
Priyanka took to Instagram Stories, sharing a throwback picture of Parineeti in a joyful moment. In the caption, she wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one... always wishing you so much love." This post has left many wondering, will Priyanka be missing from Parineeti's wedding?
Take a look:
While Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, has been spotted at the pre-wedding festivities, Priyanka's absence from these celebrations has raised eyebrows. Reports suggest that Priyanka may attend the wedding with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, but for now, the mystery remains.
The much-anticipated wedding will take place in Udaipur, with the pre-wedding functions expected to draw a star-studded crowd of top politicians and film personalities on Saturday (23 September). The main ceremony is set to unfold on 24 September at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.
