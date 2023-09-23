Will Priyanka Chopra Be a No-Show at Parineeti's Wedding? Hints Instagram Story

While Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, has been spotted at the pre-wedding festivities, Priyanka's absence from these celebrations has raised eyebrows. Reports suggest that Priyanka may attend the wedding with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, but for now, the mystery remains.

The much-anticipated wedding will take place in Udaipur, with the pre-wedding functions expected to draw a star-studded crowd of top politicians and film personalities on Saturday (23 September). The main ceremony is set to unfold on 24 September at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.