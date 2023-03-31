ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Priyanka-Nick Spotted With Baby Malti Marie for the First Time in India
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped at a private airport in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor husband Nick Jonas were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Friday, 31 March 2023. The couple along with their adorable daughter posed for the cameras as they came out of the airport. Priyanka looked stunning in her pink ensemble while Nick looked his casual best in a hoodie and pants.
Take a look at the photos:
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie
