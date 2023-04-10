Pics: Sonam Kapoor's Son Receives a Royal Welcome at Anand Ahuja's Delhi House
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to shares some stunning photos of the interiors of Anand's royal Delhi house.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi house earlier this week. Sonam and Anand welcomed their son last year in August. The actor took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of the interiors of Anand's house, which were filled with beautiful floral arrangements for Vayu's warm welcome.
The actor also shared a family photo of herself with her husband and in-laws. In the picture, little Vayu was in Anand's arms.
She captioned her post, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja. With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary.
"PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals," Sonam added.
Topics: Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Vayu Kapoor Ahuja
