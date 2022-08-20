ADVERTISEMENT
'Our Lives Are Forever Changed': Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy
Sonam and Anand released a statement, which was shared by Neetu Kapoor.
i
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple released a statement, which has been shared by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
The statement read, "On 20.8.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors and nurses, friends and family who have supported us in this journey. It's only the beginning but we know are lives are forever changed".
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×