ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Share a Glimpse of Son Vayu's Face In Adorable Video

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on 20 August.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Share a Glimpse of Son Vayu's Face In Adorable Video
i

Taking to social media, Sonam Kapoor recently shared the first glimpse of her newborn son Vayu in an adorable montage, featuring herself and her husband Anand Ahuja. In one of the photos from the video, Sonam and Anand can be seen smothering their little one with kisses on his cheeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another clip, Anad can be seen holding Vayu in his arms, as he takes a walk by the lake. Sharing the montage on her official Instagram handle, Sonam captioned it with Taylor Swift's latest song, "Sweet Nothings..."

Take a look at it here:

Commenting on his wife's post, Anand wrote, "around the world with my whole world #everydayphenomenal."

Besides Anand, several Bollywood celebrities reacted to Sonam's post and left their comments on the video. Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, wrote, "so beautiful", while Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and Malaika Arora dropped heart heart emojis on the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam and Anand welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, earlier this year, on 20 August. In a special social media post, the couple announced their son's name on 20 September.

Also Read

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Name Their Son Vayu; Share Their First Pic Together

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Name Their Son Vayu; Share Their First Pic Together

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×