Pics: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Celebrate Son Vayu's 1st Birthday With Family

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son, Vayu, turned one on 20 August. The couple took to social media to share a glimpse of the birthday celebration. Sonam and Anand hosted a special puja, followed by a family lunch, at their Delhi home. They were joined by their family members, including Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor.

Sharing some photos on Instagram, Sonam captioned the post, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."