ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Celebrate Son Vayu's 1st Birthday With Family

Pics: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Celebrate Son Vayu's 1st Birthday With Family

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a special pooja and family lunch for their son's first birthday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son, Vayu, turned one on 20 August. The couple took to social media to share a glimpse of the birthday celebration. Sonam and Anand hosted a special puja, followed by a family lunch, at their Delhi home. They were joined by their family members, including Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor.

Sharing some photos on Instagram, Sonam captioned the post, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."

Also Read

'You Deserve Everything': Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics on Anand Ahuja's B'day

'You Deserve Everything': Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics on Anand Ahuja's B'day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Sonam Kapoor   Anil Kapoor   Anand Ahuja 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×