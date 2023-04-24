Pics: Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif & Others Arrive for Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet

Pamela Chopra's sudden demise shocked the entire film industry. The 74-year-old writer-playback singer passed away due to age-related ailments on 20 April.

On Sunday, 23 April, several celebrities from the film industry were spotted at Aditya Chopra's Mumbai residence to attend Pamela's prayer meet. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan and actors like Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek, among others, were also spotted at the Chopra residence. Here are some pictures.