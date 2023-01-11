Pics: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Jennifer Coolidge at the Golden Globes
From Rajamouli to Ram Charan, a look at photos of some of the celebrities from the Golden Globes red carpet.
Celebrities showed up at their glamorous best at this year's Golden Globes. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, this year’s award ceremony — the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced a nearly two-year boycott due to the lack of diversity among its membership — proved to be quite a comeback.
SS Rajamouli's RRR became the first Indian film to bag the prestigious award. RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Original Song category.
Let's take a look at photos of some of the celebrities from the red carpet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.