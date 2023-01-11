ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Jennifer Coolidge at the Golden Globes

From Rajamouli to Ram Charan, a look at photos of some of the celebrities from the Golden Globes red carpet.

Celebrities showed up at their glamorous best at this year's Golden Globes. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, this year’s award ceremony — the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced a nearly two-year boycott due to the lack of diversity among its membership — proved to be quite a comeback.

SS Rajamouli's RRR became the first Indian film to bag the prestigious award. RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Original Song category.

Let's take a look at photos of some of the celebrities from the red carpet.

Topics:  SS Rajamouli   Ram Charan   Jr NTR 

