Pics: Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Leave Jaisalmer After Wedding
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 7 February.
Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on 8 February, following their grand wedding in Rajasthan. The couple are heading to Delhi, according to post shared by designer Manish Malhotra. Sidharth's family members were also spotted at the airport the same day.
The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on 7 February.
Here, take a look at their pictures:
