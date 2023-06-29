Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Kartik Aaryan & Others Attend Satyaprem Ki Katha Screening

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai on Wednesday, 28 June. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic musical drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Several celebrities from the film industry attended the screening, including the film's cast and crew. Kiara arrived at the screening with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Other actors in attendance were Manushi Chhillar, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kapil Sharma.