Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Star In An Epic Romance

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will release on 29 June.

The teaser for Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' next film Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has finally been unveiled on 18 May. The film appears to be a love story starring the hit pair, who are returning to create magic on the silver screen once more. The film is all set to release on 29 June.

Kartik and Kiara, who will be returning after the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will be switching genres and providing their fans with a love story.

Take a look at the teaser here:

With the release of the teaser, this Sameer Vidwans directorial promises to be a larger-than-life musical romance adorned with breathtaking shots and beautiful melodies. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

