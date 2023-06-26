Satyaprem Ki Katha: Fans Outraged Over Recreation of Ali Sethi’s ‘Pasoori’

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' was released in February last year and it instantly became a global phenomenon. The smashing hit took everyone by a storm and has been recreated many times since then.
However, fans are displeased with T-Series' attempt to replicate the beloved blockbuster for the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.
A teaser for the remix was released on Sunday, 25 June, by T-series and ever since the announcement, fans from across the borders have been in a frenzy. Arijit Singh, who has voiced the remake, has also come under the netizen's scanner.
Many fans echoed the sentiment that a remix was 'unnecessary' and criticised Bollywood for not making enough original music. Check out the responses:
A user wrote, "'Relive'
Bruh it's been just 1 year since the original released. If we wish to 'relive' the song, we'll just go listen to the original!!"
"Banning Pakistani artists from working in your industry but using their music (and butchering it) is absolutely pathetic.", wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
