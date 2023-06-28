'Don't Send Hate': Pasoori Singer Shae Gill On The Song's Remake

Singer Shae Gill took to her Instagram account to talk bout the backlash the remake of her song 'Pasoori' has received on the internet. Ali Sethi's popular song 'Pasoori' from Coke Studio got a remake in Bollywood for the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The remake is sung by Arjit Singh.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shae Gill said, “I have been getting a lot of questions regarding whether this was my decision. Guys, I don't own the song, I don't have the rights, so I didn't sell it. I actually found out through you guys about the remake of the song.”
She also went on to add, “I also want to talk about the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much, I am so grateful for the love, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But also at the same time, I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake. May be that will help. And if it's something that you don't like at all, I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?"
The song 'Pasoori Nu' shows Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani lip-syncing to the lyrics. The film is all set to release on 29 June. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is a romantic drama that will reunite the pair after their successful venture as the lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
