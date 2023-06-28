'Don't Send Hate': Pasoori Singer Shae Gill On The Song's Remake

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shae Gill said, “I have been getting a lot of questions regarding whether this was my decision. Guys, I don't own the song, I don't have the rights, so I didn't sell it. I actually found out through you guys about the remake of the song.”

She also went on to add, “I also want to talk about the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much, I am so grateful for the love, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But also at the same time, I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake. May be that will help. And if it's something that you don't like at all, I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?"