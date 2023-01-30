ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Waves at Fans Outside Mannat Following Pathaan’s Success

This was Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance at Mannat since the release of 'Pathaan.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan greeted hundreds of fans waiting outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, on Sunday, 29 January, following Pathaan's record-breaking success. This was King Khan's first public appearance at Mannat since the release of the Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in an all-black outfit as he waved at his fans and performed the hook step of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from Mannat. Take a look at some pictures here:

Also Read

'Full of Love': Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat Amid 'Pathaan' Success

'Full of Love': Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat Amid 'Pathaan' Success

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Pathaan   Shah Rukh Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×