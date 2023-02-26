ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Dazzle on the Red Carpet

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at an awards show in Mumbai on Saturday, 25 February. The couple made a stylish appearance on the red carpet, although they posed separately. Apart from the Shershaah co-stars, several other Bollywood celebs, such as Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Babil Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, also dazzled on the red carpet.

Take a look at some pictures from the event here:

Photos: Here Are Some Unseen Pics From Sidharth & Kiara's Gorgeous Wedding

