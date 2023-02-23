'Blessed to be Your Daughter': Kiara Advani Wishes Her Mom Genevieve on Birthday
On the special occasion, Kiara shared some unseen pictures with her mother from her wedding.
Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share the loveliest birthday wish for her mother, Genevieve Advani, on 23 February. On the special occasion, the actor shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra.
In one of the pictures, Kiara and her mother can be seen twinning in stunning pink lehengas as they pose together for a picture. She captioned her post, "Mummaaaaaa! Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter."
Here, take a look at the photos:
