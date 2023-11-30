Join Us On:
Photos: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ananya-Aditya Attend 'Sam Bahadur' Screening

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twinned in black at the special screening for 'Sam Bahadur'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Photos: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ananya-Aditya Attend 'Sam Bahadur' Screening
Hindi Female
Vicky Kaushal is all set for the release of his much-awaited film of the year, Sam Bahadur. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers hosted a special screening for their industry friends on 29 November.

Vicky was accompanied by his family and actor-wife Katrina Kaif at the screening. Many other Bollywood celebrities were in attendance, including Rekha, Javed Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Topics:  Katrina Kaif   Vicky Kaushal   Sam Bahadur 

