Photos: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ananya-Aditya Attend 'Sam Bahadur' Screening

Vicky Kaushal is all set for the release of his much-awaited film of the year, Sam Bahadur. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers hosted a special screening for their industry friends on 29 November.
Vicky was accompanied by his family and actor-wife Katrina Kaif at the screening. Many other Bollywood celebrities were in attendance, including Rekha, Javed Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
