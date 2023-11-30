'Set the Bar So High': Abhishek Bachchan Reviews Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'

Vicky Kaushal's most-anticipated film of the year, Sam Bahadur, will hit the big screens on 1 December. However, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends in Mumbai on 29 November.
Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama about India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan and Sunny Kaushal, among others who attended the screening, were impressed by Vicky's performance and praised him on social media.
Abhishek took to X and wrote, "Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07 My veerey, @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is 'Well done, sweety'!!!"
Sunny Kaushal, who is Vicky's actor-brother, also reviewed the film and said, "What a film..what an amazing film this is..@rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur.. it is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours.. it made me laugh, cry, inspired and most importantly it made me realise what great courage and character means.”
"@vickykaushal09 Just when I think you’ve outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again..I know you manifested this film and now I can see why.. I think this film chose you..I don’t think anybody could’ve played Sam better as you’ve given you heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived," he added.
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker also appreciated the film. He wrote on X, "To @RonnieScrewvala I'll say, WELL DONE CHAP! Wonderfully directed @meghnagulzar. Brilliantly detailed performance @vickykaushal09. Two very nuanced portrayals @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07. Everything you wanted to know about #SamManekshaw HERE IT IS."
Director Subash Ghai also took to X and wrote, "When a star actor makes you believe that he is not a star but a compelling character on screen.” #VICKY KAUSHAL made me believe I m meeting gen maneckshaw thru his face eyes voice n body language in film #SAM BAHADUR i watched at premiere last eve.”
Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.
