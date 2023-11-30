'Set the Bar So High': Abhishek Bachchan Reviews Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'

Vicky Kaushal's most-anticipated film of the year, Sam Bahadur, will hit the big screens on 1 December. However, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends in Mumbai on 29 November.

Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama about India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan and Sunny Kaushal, among others who attended the screening, were impressed by Vicky's performance and praised him on social media.

Have a look here: