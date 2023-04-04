Photos: Kajol Twins With Her 'Mini Me' Nysa Devgn in Stunning Silver Outfits

Kajol, who recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai with her daughter Nysa Devgn, took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from a photoshoot.

The DDLJ actor shared some adorable photos with her daughter, where she is twinning with her in a stunning silver outfit. She captioned her post, "Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human."

Here, take a look at the pictures she shared: