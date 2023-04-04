ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Kajol Twins With Her 'Mini Me' Nysa Devgn in Stunning Silver Outfits

Kajol recently attended the NMACC Gala in Mumbai with her daughter, Nysa Devgn.

Kajol, who recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai with her daughter Nysa Devgn, took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from a photoshoot.

The DDLJ actor shared some adorable photos with her daughter, where she is twinning with her in a stunning silver outfit. She captioned her post, "Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human."

Here, take a look at the pictures she shared:

  • 01/05

    Nysa and Kajol were all smiles for the camera.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 02/05

    Kajol and Nysa looked stunning in their silver outfits.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 03/05

    Kajol poses with her daughter Nysa Devgn.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 04/05

    Nysa Devgn looked ethereal in her silver gown.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 05/05

    Kajol looked like a vision in her silver dress.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Topics:  Kajol   Nysa Devgn 

