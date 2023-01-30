Photos: Deepika Padukone Visits Gaiety Galaxy in Disguise Amid Pathaan’s Success
Deepika Padukone visited Gaiety Galaxy in incognito mode to see her fans' reactions as they watched 'Pathaan.'
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Amid Pathaan's record-breaking triumph at the box office, actor Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai on Sunday, 29 January. The actor entered the theatre in incognito mode to see her fans' reactions, who were watching Pathaan inside the theatre. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had been running houseful since the first day of its at the Gaiety Galaxy.
Besides, Shah Rukh and Deepika, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana also play key roles in the Siddharth Anand directorial.
Deepika was dressed in an all-black ensemble, with her face covered with a matching mask and a cap that hid a portion of her face successfully. Here, take a look at some pictures from her visit:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Pathaan Deepika Padukone Gaiety Galaxy
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.