Photos: Rigged with 3,700 KG Explosives, Noida Twin Towers Ready for Demolition

It is going to take just about nine seconds to reduce India's tallest twin towers to rubble. The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida will be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August. Around 5,000 residents living in nearby societies were evacuated ahead of the demolition.

A total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be demolished that will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raising the noise levels up to 150 db, and leading to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km.

Close to 500 police and traffic personnel have been deployed in the area, ahead of the planned demolition of the structures.

The towers – Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) – that are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions, will bring down the Noida Twin Towers in a one-of-a-kind ‘controlled implosion.’ Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers.