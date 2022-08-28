ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Rigged with 3,700 KG Explosives, Noida Twin Towers Ready for Demolition

A special dust machine has reportedly been installed at the demolition site to monitor the pollution levels.

The Quint
Updated
Photos
2 min read

It is going to take just about nine seconds to reduce India's tallest twin towers to rubble. The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida will be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August. Around 5,000 residents living in nearby societies were evacuated ahead of the demolition.

A total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be demolished that will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raising the noise levels up to 150 db, and leading to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km.

Close to 500 police and traffic personnel have been deployed in the area, ahead of the planned demolition of the structures.

The towers Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) – that are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions, will bring down the Noida Twin Towers in a one-of-a-kind ‘controlled implosion.’ Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers.

Also Read

Twin Towers Demolition: Less than 2 Hours Left, Supertech Issues First Statement

Twin Towers Demolition: Less than 2 Hours Left, Supertech Issues First Statement
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Published: 
Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×