Pics: Shah Rukh Khan & His Family Attend a Special Screening of 'Pathaan'

The special screening of Sidharth Anand's Pathaan was held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on 25 January. Ahead of the movie's release, Shah Rukh watched it along with his family at Yash Raj Studios on Monday, 16 January. Suhana, Gauri and Aryan attended the special screening. The film is directed by Sidharth Anand.

Take a look at the photos:

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Shah Rukh Khan   Pathaan 

