In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate Anissa Malhotra's Godh Bharai
Kareena Kapoor posted photos from Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra's baby shower.
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and many others celebrated Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra Godh Bharai (baby shower) on Sunday, 19 February. The happy couple were all smiles for the pictures. Anissa wore a beautiful blue suit while her husband looked dashing in white.
Check out the pictures here:
Topics: Kareena Kapoor Alia Bhatt Armaan Jain
